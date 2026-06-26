Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Mints Nearly ₹19 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: After the commercial success of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar brings another comedy entertainer to the big screens in Welcome To The Jungle. The third entry in the franchise follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) and expectations are high from fans. The movie opened with limited paid previews on June 25 and the earnings stood at ₹3.75 crore. The momentum continued on day 1, Friday (June 26) as the opening day biz stood at ₹15 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan | Image: X

Welcome To The Jungle is off to a promising start at the box office

Trade experts predicted a ₹15 crore+ opening for Welcome 3 and the movie met expectations by collecting well over ₹15 crore on day 1. On its release day, the ensemble comedy played in over 10,000 shows in India. Adding ₹3.75 crore from paid previews, the collection stands at ₹18.75 crore. Since the reviews are good, a healthy jump is expected over the remaining weekend.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga And Obsession Have This In Common

Advertisement

Welcome 3 day 1 collection was better than Akshay's Bhooth Bangla (₹12.25 crore) and the recently released Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, which minted ₹13.50 crore on its release day on June 19.

When and where will Welcome To The Jungle stream on OTT?

Following its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will make its digital debut on JioHotstar. Although the makers have not announced an official streaming date, the platform has already been confirmed as the film's OTT partner through its promotional material. Since Hindi movies hit streaming 8 weeks after their theatrical release, Welcome 3 is likely to premiere on digital around August.