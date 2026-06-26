Main Vaapas Aaunga And Obsession Have This In Common

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. The family drama has music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is told through the ramblings of a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah. His grandson finally pieces together the puzzle to draw a picture of Partition, trauma and love that could never be. The story jumps across time periods and establishes a parallel between love stories set during one of the most tumultuous times in history, the Partition of 1947, and today.

The movie released on June 12 to good reviews but a tepid box office response. Fans of Ali, whose filmography includes cult hits like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, insisted ever since Main Vaapas Aaunga released that it deserves patronage in theatres instead of being labelled a "classic" years later. In the lead up to the release, the director insisted on watching the movie in theatres. A turnaround in its box office prospects followed in the second weekend as not only the collection rose dramatically, but the screen count was hiked to meet the growing audience demand.

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While the first week collection of the movie stood at ₹12.25 crore, week 2 biz jumped to ₹22.55 crore, an impressive increase of nearly 85%. In 15 days so far, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected ₹37.02 crore and is steadily headed towards the ₹50 crore mark at India box office, emerging an unlikely hit.

Hollywood's sensational hit Obsession also witnessed a similar fate at the box office. It released in India on May 29 and picked up tremendously after the first weekend due to positive word of mouth. This was the trend during the movie's international box office run as well. With an insane demand in urban centres, the screen count was also increased considerably. With over ₹80 crore collection in India till now, Obsession has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India in 2026 so far. Young audiences turned out in droves to movie theaters and this turned these dark horses into legit hits.