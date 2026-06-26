Welcome To The Jungle X Review: Akshay Kumar-led 'Paisa Vasool, Non-Stop Entertainer' Gets Glowing Response, Fans Hail Return Of 'OG Comedy'

The third movie in the franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, hit the big screens on June 26 with select paid preview shows available on June 25. The comedy entertainer is led by Akshay Kumar and features 23 pivotal actors. Fans of the actors and avid cinegoers who caught the early shows of the movie took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of the film.

Is Welcome To The Jungle worth big-screen viewing?

The teaser and trailer of Welcome To The Jungle received a postive response from the viewers. While the pre-release assets did not reveal much of the plot, from the trailer, the film appeared to be a comedy packed with action and larger-than-life characters. From mistaken identities and comic misunderstandings to jungle adventures and over-the-top action sequences, the film seemingly leans heavily into the kind of humour that made the Welcome franchise popular with audiences.

Social media users who caught the early shows of Welcome To The Jungle shared a glowing review of the film. All cinegoers have unanimously hailed the comedy in the film. The chemistry of the actors and their comic timings have also received thumbs up. There has been special appreciation for the dialogue in the film. For the early reviewers, Akshay Kumar stood out in the ensemble film. Some of the users have called Welcome To The Jungle the ‘OG comedy’, while others are calling it ‘paisa vasool entertainer’. Most reviewers have claimed that the movie is a must-watch in the theatre and have called it a full family entertainer.

Owing to the positive word of mouth and the ongoing summer vacation in schools, the movie is likely to register a solid opening and a good weekend. Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years. Apart from Akshay and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.