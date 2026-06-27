Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 16: Imtiaz Ali's Film Stumps Sequels Welcome 3 And Cocktail 2, Heads Towards ₹50 Crore Mark

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 16: Director Imtiaz Ali's latest release is a Partition-set love story. The movie stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. The family drama has music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is told through the ramblings of a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah. His grandson, essayed by Diljit, finally pieces together the puzzle to draw a picture of Partition, trauma and love that could never be. The story jumps across time periods and establishes a parallel between love stories set during one of the most tumultuous times in history, the Partition of 1947, and today.

After a tepid start at the box office, the film's commercial prospects witnessed a turnaround. Positive word of mouth spread quickly, and this led to a hike in collection and screen count over the second weekend and beyond. Main Vaapas Aaunga, running in its third weekend now, is holding strong against two other Hindi movies that are also performing well at the box office - Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga And Obsession Have This In Common

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Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali | Image: X

Main Vaapas Aaunga picks up again in the third weekend