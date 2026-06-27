Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 16: Imtiaz Ali's Film Stumps Sequels Welcome 3 And Cocktail 2, Heads Towards ₹50 Crore Mark
After a tepid start at the box office, the film's commercial prospects witnessed a turnaround. In its third weekend now, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is headed towards the ₹50 crore mark.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 16: Director Imtiaz Ali's latest release is a Partition-set love story. The movie stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. The family drama has music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is told through the ramblings of a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah. His grandson, essayed by Diljit, finally pieces together the puzzle to draw a picture of Partition, trauma and love that could never be. The story jumps across time periods and establishes a parallel between love stories set during one of the most tumultuous times in history, the Partition of 1947, and today.
After a tepid start at the box office, the film's commercial prospects witnessed a turnaround. Positive word of mouth spread quickly, and this led to a hike in collection and screen count over the second weekend and beyond. Main Vaapas Aaunga, running in its third weekend now, is holding strong against two other Hindi movies that are also performing well at the box office - Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2.
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Main Vaapas Aaunga picks up again in the third weekend
On June 26 (third Friday), the film collected ₹2.85 crore, higher than its first Friday (₹1.15 crore) and second Friday (₹1.90 crore). On Saturday (June 27), the movie is expected to earn around ₹4 crore or more, which will be similar to the figures it hit on its second Saturday (₹4.35 crore). Collections on Sunday (June 28) are expected to soar again. The third weekend earnings will be similar to or more than the numbers the movie posted in its second weekend, which is a big surprise and a major victory for the movie and its team. In 16 days so far, Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned over ₹40 crore in India. This is after it registered an opening of ₹1 crore on June 12.
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