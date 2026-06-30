Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Falls On Monday, Earns Only ₹8.50 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty's comedy drama performed well in the opening weekend despite earning mixed reviews. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just three days; however, Monday had to decide the fate of the opening week, and it seems the film will barely reach the ₹100 crore mark in the first week in India. On Monday, the film witnessed a major downfall despite an increase in the number of shows across theatres. While it has already surpassed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, the domestic record seems like a dream to the makers now.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4

According to Sacnlik, the film collected ₹8.50 Cr across 10,922 shows, registering a 65.7 per cent drop in earnings. Adding the fourth-day collection, the net total stands at ₹72.25 crore and gross at ₹86.53 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore, taking the gross total to ₹19.95 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross stands at ₹106.48 crore.

Seeing the pace of the film, it is unlikely for the film to near the ₹100 crore mark in the opening week. However, with the craze around the film building, anything is possible.

Advertisement

On Monday, the film witnessed 20.90 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Lucknow (30.8 per cent).

What is the plot of Welcome To The Jungle?

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film revolves around a group of revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

Advertisement