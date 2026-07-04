Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Starrer Enters ₹100 Crore Club With Good Boost On 2nd Saturday
After Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle is the second straight hit for Akshay Kumar in the comedy genre this year. Later in 2026, the actor will feature in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, opposite Saif Ali Khan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar starrer ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle arrived in theatres with paid previews on June 25. Initial reviews of the film were good, and that translated into encouraging footfalls over the first weekend. Despite the expected decline in its biz over the first week, Welcome 3 managed to collect steady numbers. In the second weekend, the collection jumped and the movie has now entered the ₹150 crore club at the worldwide box office. Moreover, domestically, it has grossed over ₹100 crore after its ninth day.
Welcome To The Jungle enters the ₹100 crore club in India
This is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. The movie's collection on its second Friday (July 3) was ₹4.50 crore. A significant boost pushed its biz to ₹7.35 crore on Saturday (July 4). In nine days, Welcome 3 has collected ₹105 crore. Globally, it has grossed ₹154.97 crore.
After Bhooth Bangla, this is the second straight hit for Akshay in the comedy genre this year. Later in 2026, the actor will feature in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, opposite Saif Ali Khan.
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Welcome To The Jungle follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film revolves around a group of flop actors and a film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving.
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Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others. After its theatrical run, the movie will stream on JioHotstar.
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