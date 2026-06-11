Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty's Multi-Starrer Is Chaotic; Daler Mehndi's Monologue Steals Spotlight

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal starrer is all set to hit the theatres later this month. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a peek into the world of Welcome To The Jungle, which was no less than a chaotic experience for viewers.

Watch Welcome To The Jungle trailer

The over 4-minute trailer opens up with Paresh Rawal narrating a script of his film Welcome To The Jungle, which will star a flop actor (played by Akshay). In the next frame, the actors are shown shooting in a "fake" jungle. It shows staged gunfights, accidental deaths and misunderstandings between the crew. But a real antagonist in the film. The only interesting part in the 4:10-minute trailer is veteran Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's scene where he mouths a monologue, leaving everyone in splits.

Sharing the trailer, the makers captioned the video as "Film? Bilkul Fake! Danger? Ekdum Real! Survival Skills? Zero! Tension out, jungle madness in! Welcome To The Jungle where the mission is unpredictable, the madness is nonstop, and the chaos has a wild side! Watch the #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer now and get ready for the wildest adventure of the year!"

Soon after the trailer's release, the netizens flooded the comment section. The only common factor in the comments is the dialogue. More than the trailer, they liked the dialogues. A user wrote, "'Main kisliye hoon film mein.... GLAMOUR' sach bol diya yaar". Another wrote that except Akshay, no other actor stood out, "Akshay Kumar carrying Bollywood comedy on his shoulders again." A third user roasted the trailer, "Ultimatee ky record bnaya yrrr 4 min m majal h hasi aaajati ek b jagah."

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All about Welcome To The Jungle

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars an extensive ensemble cast, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan(Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali.

The film will hit the theatres on June 26.