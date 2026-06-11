Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Slows Down, Concludes Opening Week At ₹187.25 Crore

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer opened well in both the domestic and overseas markets. However, since the second day, the film witnessed a decline in the collection, with only Saturday and Sunday flourishing. Since Monday, the film has been slipping, and now it is earning in single digits.

Peddi box office collection day 7

The film, which was expected to create a record at the box office, earned ₹7.55 crore across 7535 shows on the seventh day of its release. This brings the opening week net total to ₹187.25 crore, while the gross total stands at ₹222.53 crore. Overseas, the film collected 80 lakh, taking the total to ₹48.80 crore. Adding both overseas and domestic collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹271.33 crore.

Peddi registered 21.58 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, with the maximum reported in Visakhapatnam (39.8 percent).

The film is now eyeing to surpass OG's lifetime record of ₹295 crore, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's ₹300 crore, and Mahavatar Narsimha's ₹325 crore. Earlier, owing to the anticipation, the film was expected to surpass all these films by now. However, owing to negative word of mouth, the film couldn't perform as expected.

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What is the plot of Peddi?

Set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. Ram Charan plays the titular role, with Shiva Rajkumar as his mentor Gournaidu, Janhvi as the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles. The film features music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ratnavelu. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.