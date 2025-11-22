What's More Important To Ranbir Kapoor Than ₹4000 Crore Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor has the most envious lineup of movies. He is starring as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part mythological epic Ramayana. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and others and has been in the making for several years now. Apart from this duology, the Animal star will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt opposite him.

Ranbir has been juggling shoots between these two projects for over a year now. However, after wrapping up major portions of Ramayana, he has reportedly decided to dedicate all his dates to the completion of Love & War. In this, he has put Ramayana Part 2 on the back seat for now. As per speculation, this move by the actor may delay the film beyond its planned release date of Diwali 2027.

As per circulating reports, Ranbir has decided to delay the shooting of his portions in Ramayana Part 2. In this time, he has allocated all his dates to Bhansali so that Love & War filming wraps up. It is said that the actor decided on this after he realised that shooting for Ramayana Part 2 was taking more time than expected. The extended shooting schedule of Ramayana sequel is said to be reason behind both Ranbir prioritising Bhansali's magnum opus and also potentially delaying the culminating chapter of the Nitesh's mythological epic. The release schedule of the actor may then look like - Ramayana Part 1 (Diwali 2026), Love & War (release undecided) and Ramayana Part 2 (planned release date is Diwali 2027).

Love & War was originally planned for December 2025 release but stands delayed | Image: X

While Love & War reunites Ranbir with Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut release Saawariya, he featured in a special song in Nitesh's Chillar Party. Nitesh co-directed the movie with Vikas Bahl and Ranbir's appearance in the post-credits track Aa Rela Hai Apun was one of the biggest highlights of this 2011 comedy drama.