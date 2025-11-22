Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lite: Dude Director Keerthiswaran's Response To Criticism About Film's Female Character Angers Netizens

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju star in the rom com Dude. The movie hit the big screens ahead of Diwali and is now available for streaming. Dude garnered mixed reviews, eben though it grossed over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Many found its humour to be flat and commented that it had nothing novel to offer its viewers.

Pradeep Ranganathan with Dude director Keerthiswaran | Image: Instagram

Recently, the film's director responded to criticism of the film, especially Mamitha's character, as an influencer pointed to some objectionable portions in the narrative and called it "some cringe reels put together". Roshini Karthikeyan shared a screenshot of her conversation with Keerthiswaran on her Instagram stories, which has now gone viral.

Advertisement

She criticised Dude, writing to the director on Instagram, "Bro just watched your interview clip where you normalise the scene where mamitha kneel down to propose the hero "enna d Bitu padam pose la iruka" DON'T NORMALISE THAT SHIT MAN. A real good friends never talk like that and it's not something you should be talking about it's like very common among friends NOT IT'S NOT, and it's such-a shameful thing as a director you say it's common, normal among friends. And the movie is a total mess, there's no connection between the scenes. It felt like some cringe reels put together. Make some sensible movies hereafter atleast (sic)."

Keerthiswaran responded to it by writing, "Go and have some life rather than sliding into my DMs (sic).” Netizens were angered with the director's reply to his critic. Some even compared him to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose movies have not only been criticised for showcasing female characters with no agency but also for how he responds to criticism by making mockery of it.

Advertisement