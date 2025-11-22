Real Or Fake? Leaked Pic Of Robert Downey Jr As Dr Doom In Avengers Doomsday Goes Viral

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the biggest tentpole movies coming from the fold of Marvel Studios. The cast brings together both old and new faces from the franchise. However, the most anticipated return to the MCU is that of Robert Downy Jr. The actor was in integral part of the MCU in its initial phases and one of the forces behind the multi-billion grossing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. From essaying the superhero Iron-Man aka Tony Stark to playing the antagonist Dr Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, RDJ has correctly proven to be the MVP in the franchise.

As the filming continues on the highly awaited Avengers: Doomsday and the team prepares to move into post-production with full force, an alleged leaked picture shows Downey Jr is his look as Dr Doom. The actor was seen in his costume and cape, sported crew cut hairdo and appeared to be on set.

Has Robert Downey Jr's picture from Avengers: Doomsday set leaked? | Image: X

The picture quickly went viral on social media. As the BTS still of RDJ appeared real and matched with the look and feel of Dr Doom, many assumed that it was a real one. However, the X handle that shared the viral snap clarified that it was AI-generated photo and not a real leak, much to the disappointment of fans.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film's script is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The film features a star-studded ensemble including actors Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.