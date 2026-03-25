What's Next For Ranveer Singh? Check Out Actor's New Movies After Success Of Dhurandhar Franchise

With the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has cemented his name as one of the best in the industry. The Aditya Dhar directorial has put even the smallest actor in the film on the mainstream map. Singh, however, has unarguably outshone all others in the movie with his menacing portrayal as Hamza Ali Manzari, as well as the sensitive showcasing of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The actor has shouldered both the movies, which have now become the most talked about Bollywood projects and the highest-grossing Bollywood franchise of all time.

The Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as Ranveer Singh's career best | Image: X

Cinegoers and critics have unanimously praised Ranveer Singh's performance in the duology. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not without its flaws and received a mixed response, even from the biggest fans of the first film, there was no two ways about the actor's sincere performance in the Aditya Dhar directorials. With the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar, fans of Ranveer and other cinegoers are now waiting in anticipation for his next project. While there are rumours of some movies in the pipeline, there is no official confirmation of which movie Ranveer Singh will feature in next.

Pralay

While the official confirmation of the same is awaited, Ranveer Singh is reported to feature next in a Jai Mehta directorial. The movie is said to be a zombie action flick with Lokah fame Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. If reports are to be believed, the movie is set to go on floors in May this year, with the scripting and other pre-production work underway. More details about the movie have been kept under wraps, and an official announcement is awaited soon.



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Don 3



Another anticipated project headlined by Ranveer Singh was supposed to be Don 3. The actor was announced to play the titular role in the Farhan Akhtar movie in August 2023, but the movie has reportedly reached a stalemate now. Reliable media reports suggest that the actor and director are currently feuding, leading to the project being shelved. Allegations of unprofessional behaviour and undelivered promises have surfaced. However, the production house is yet to confirm the news of Don 3 being shelved or the actor being replaced in the movie.



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