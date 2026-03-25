Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Release To Get Posponed Due To Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Storm? Here's What We Know

Bhooth Bangla is one of Akshay Kumar's most awaited release. The horror comedy reunites the actor with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The makers announced the release of Bhooth Bangla for April 10. However, a report now suggests that the movie might be postponed.

Will Bhooth Bangla be postponed?

The release of Dhurandhar 2 and its unstoppable performance at the box office have caused a major shuffle in release calendars across industries. Owing to the phenomenal success of the movie, no Hindi movie is scheduled to release for several coming weeks. Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla was the first major release following Dhurandhar 2, hitting the big screens.

A source close to the production of the horror comedy has informed Bollywood Hungama, “The way Dhurandhar The Revenge is performing, it is clear that the craze is not going to die down anytime soon. Bhooth Bangla also looks like an exciting film. But since Dhurandhar 2 is doing historic business, there’s a strong possibility that it could perform exceptionally well even in its fourth week, which coincides with the release of Bhooth Bangla. Meanwhile, there’s no Hindi film currently scheduled for release on April 17.”



Also Read: Films Releasing On OTT This Weekend: O’Romeo, BTS The Run, 53 Sundays

The insider in the know also shared that the makers are contemplating the postponement as there is a possibility that the Dhurandhar 2 buzz dies down by the first week of April. The source added, "Hence, it could also work in Bhooth Bangla’s favour to arrive on April 10, by when most people would have already seen the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Therefore, lead actor and producer Akshay Kumar and producer Ekta Kapoor are closely analysing the situation and will take a call within the next 24 hours.”



Also Read: Imran Khan Throw Shade At Ranveer, Ranbir? Says 'Playing Angry Man...'

Advertisement



The publication also reported that in case Akshay Kumar arrives as scheduled on April 10, the trailer of Bhooth Bangla will be released on March 27.