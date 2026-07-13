Wheelchair Bound Music Composer Pyarelal Sharma Bids Final Goodbye To Wife Sunila, Heartbreaking Visuals From Her Funeral Surface
Composer Pyarelal Sharma's wife Sunila breathed her last on Sunday. Her last rites were held a day after her demise, and the music composer bid her an emotional farewell.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pyarelal Sharma, Bollywood's legendary music composer, bid an emotional goodbye to his wife, Sunila Sharma, who passed away on Sunday, July 12. A day after her death, her last rites were held at their residence in Mumbai. Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral show the 85-year-old singer could be seen bidding an emotional goodbye to his wife.
Her family confirmed the news of Sunila's passing in a social media statement. The note, shared on Priyanka Mitra's social media account, read, “With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July 2026, was surrounded by the warmth of her family. Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength - a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace.”
She shared the note with the caption, "At a complete loss of words Amma... You've always been our Queen, and shall remain forever. Our strongest pillar is gone... Will long to hear your laughter forever Amma. Om Shanti." The final rites of Sunila Pyarelal Sharma were held on Monday in Santacruz, Mumbai. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma appeared on an episode of the reality show, Indian Idol 13, which celebrated the musical composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. She also featured on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Superstar Singer.
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