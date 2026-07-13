Wheelchair Bound Music Composer Pyarelal Sharma Bids Final Goodbye To Wife Sunila, Heartbreaking Visuals From Her Funeral Surface

Pyarelal Sharma, Bollywood's legendary music composer, bid an emotional goodbye to his wife, Sunila Sharma, who passed away on Sunday, July 12. A day after her death, her last rites were held at their residence in Mumbai. Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral show the 85-year-old singer could be seen bidding an emotional goodbye to his wife.

Her family confirmed the news of Sunila's passing in a social media statement. The note, shared on Priyanka Mitra's social media account, read, “With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July 2026, was surrounded by the warmth of her family. Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength - a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace.”

Sunila Sharma's family statement | Image: Instagram