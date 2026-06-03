Aamir Khan To Get Married For The Third Time At 61? Actor Will Reportedly Tie The Knot With Gf Gauri Spratt In July

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the members of the media and the paparazzi at his 60th birthday in 2025. Ever since then, the couple has been making several public appearances together. Gauri was clicked with the Lagaan star at the film screenings of Sitaare Zameen Par, Happy Patel and several other films. She was also present at the 61st birthday celebration of Khan at his residence.

Aamir and Gauri are reportedly living together | Image: X

After making public appearances for a year, the couple is reportedly set to settle down soon. Several media reports are claiming that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot soon. If reports are to be believed, the couple will get married in an intimate event on July 5 with only close friends and family in attendance.

Aamir and Gauri have been attending events and movie screenings together after making their relationship offcial | Image: X

If true, this will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. The PK star was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.



Also Read: Already Married To Her: Aamir Khan, 60, Gives Big Relationship Update With Gauri Spratt, But There's A Twist

What did Aamir Khan say about marrying Gauri Spratt earlier?

Aamir Khan arriving at his birthday bash with Gauri Spratt Image: Instagram



At the time when he introduced Gauri as his partner, Aamir made it clear that their relationship is serious. Speaking about their relationship, Aamir said, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along." Aamir saying that in his heart, he is already married to Gauri hinted that the formal wedding could take place soon.



Also Read: Viral Video: Aamir Khan Celebrates 61st Birthday With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta And All Three Children