Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

When Abhishek Bachchan Opened Up About Being Critical Of His Acting: I Hate All My Performances

Abhishek Bachchan, in an old interview, emphasised the importance of being critical of one's own work. He asserted that they need to look for improvement.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 48th birthday today, February 5. The actor debuted in 2000 and has featured in over 50 films. In an old interview, the actor admitted the importance of being critical of one’s work. 

I am not a big fan of my own work: Abhishek Bachchan 

In an old interview with PTI, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the importance of being critical of one’s own work. The actor asserted that he is not a fan of his work and it is important for all actors always to find a way to improve. He stated that if he begins liking his work, he will become ‘complacent’. 

Abhishek said, “I hate all my performances and hope I don't start liking them. I believe that the day you start liking your work is the day you become complacent. I review my work, I always find something I can improve on. I think it's the same with all actors. We are always trying to better ourselves from our last outing. So I am not a big fan of my own work.” 

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan’s illustrious career 

Abhishek Bachchan marked his debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film Refugee. Even though he belonged to a film family, Abhishek had to go through his fair share of ups and downs. The actor has been a part of several big-budget films that became a blockbuster at the box office. Despite the several hits, the actor has also been a part of films that bombed at the ticketing counters. 

Advertisement

In 2004, after the release of his film Dhoom, Abishek’s fame skyrocketed. He went on to receive critical acclaim for his performances in Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and several others. The actor headlined the films like Bunty Aur Babli and Guru which went on to become big hits. He also made his debut on OTT recently with the series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was last seen in the sports drama film Ghoomer, released in 2023. Though the film failed to pull the audience to theatres, the actor received praise for the same. 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement