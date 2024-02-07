Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 48th birthday today, February 5. The actor debuted in 2000 and has featured in over 50 films. In an old interview, the actor admitted the importance of being critical of one’s work.

I am not a big fan of my own work: Abhishek Bachchan

In an old interview with PTI, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the importance of being critical of one’s own work. The actor asserted that he is not a fan of his work and it is important for all actors always to find a way to improve. He stated that if he begins liking his work, he will become ‘complacent’.

Abhishek said, “I hate all my performances and hope I don't start liking them. I believe that the day you start liking your work is the day you become complacent. I review my work, I always find something I can improve on. I think it's the same with all actors. We are always trying to better ourselves from our last outing. So I am not a big fan of my own work.”

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan’s illustrious career

Abhishek Bachchan marked his debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film Refugee. Even though he belonged to a film family, Abhishek had to go through his fair share of ups and downs. The actor has been a part of several big-budget films that became a blockbuster at the box office. Despite the several hits, the actor has also been a part of films that bombed at the ticketing counters.

Advertisement

In 2004, after the release of his film Dhoom, Abishek’s fame skyrocketed. He went on to receive critical acclaim for his performances in Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and several others. The actor headlined the films like Bunty Aur Babli and Guru which went on to become big hits. He also made his debut on OTT recently with the series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was last seen in the sports drama film Ghoomer, released in 2023. Though the film failed to pull the audience to theatres, the actor received praise for the same.