Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

When Agastya Nanda Received 'Harsh' Warning From An Army Man To 'Not Mess Up' Arun Khetarpal Biopic

Recalling an encounter during his time in the regiment, Agastya Nanda mentioned that an army officer warned him not to "mess it up."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda file photo | Image:Agastya Nanda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Agastya Nanda is all set to headline Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming biopic Ikkis. The film, which also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, delves into the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Recently, The Archies actor opened up about his preparation for the challenging role.

Agastya Nanda on preparations he underwent for his role

Having attended drilling sessions in Pune, Agastya Nanda spoke about his admiration for the army's lifestyle, discipline and integrity. Drawing from his experience of studying in a boarding school, he acknowledged that he has only experienced a fraction of what army life entails. However, he said that after spending time in the regiment, his respect for the country and the armed forces has increased manifold.

Agastya Nanda reveals he was warned by an army officer

Recalling an encounter during his time in the regiment, The Archies actor mentioned that an army officer warned him not to "mess up" the role of an army man. The officer spoke about the importance of portraying Arun Khetarpal with "dignity and honour" befitting of a national hero. Agastya humorously shared the intensity of the moment, acknowledging that the responsibility was more profound than he initially expected.

(File photo of Agastya Nanda | Image: Varinder Chawla)

"While I was in the regiment, an officer came up to me and said, listen! (in a way harsher language) don’t mess it up. He is our hero! So don’t mess it up, and I was like oh god I called mom and said this is a bit more intense than I expected, but it was a good experience," he told Film Companion.

As Agastya gears up for the role, he expressed his happiness and excitement to commence the project. However, he admitted to feeling nervous about sharing the screen with acting stalwarts like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The young actor acknowledged the surreal feeling of interacting with Dharmendra and expressed his eagerness to learn from their vast experience.

(File photo of Agastya Nanda | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Agastya Nanda on receiving a warm welcome from co-stars

Agastya Nanda recounted the warm reception he received from his seasoned co-stars, particularly Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. He spoke about the welcoming atmosphere on set, describing it as a surreal moment to work alongside such "acting legends."

Ikkis, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will see Dharmendra portraying Arun Khetarpal's father, ML Khetarpal, with Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The film is set to commence shooting in January 2024.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

