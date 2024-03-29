×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

When Akshaye Khanna Opened Up About Rishi Kapoor's 'Attitude Problem'

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna in an old interview opened up about working with Rishi Kapoor and said that he had a major 'attitude problem'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshaye Khanna made his film debut in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra, yet intially struggled to make his presence felt in the Hindi film industry. However, it was his role in JP Dutta’s iconic Bollywood film Border that shot him into the spotlight, positioning him as a rising star. Despite this early success, it wasn’t until Farhan Akhtar’s 2001 masterpiece Dil Chahta Hai that Khanna truly carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

When Akshaye worked in Rishi’s film

Among his varied roles, Khanna took on the challenge of working in Rishi Kapoor's directorial debut, Aa Ab Laut Chalein, produced by RK Studios. Despite boasting a star-studded cast including Rajesh Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. During this period, Khanna faced questions about the pressures of the film industry, particularly at a young age, during an appearance on the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Akshaye and Aishwarya in Aa Ab Laut Chalein | Image: IMDb

 

Akshaye confronted Rishi’s attitude problem

Reflecting on his experience, Khanna candidly acknowledged the challenges, including clashes with Kapoor. Recounting an incident, Garewal revealed Kapoor's comment about Khanna's attitude problem, to which Khanna quipped back about Kapoor's own demeanour. 

Advertisement

Simi was heard saying, “This was the time I remember Rishi Kapoor had said that Akshaye is such a gifted actor but he has a serious attitude problem.” Akshaye was quick to react and say, “So does he (laugh).” He added, “Oh yeah, he has a major attitude problem. But he is such a great guy and I loved working with him, the whole family, they are such wonderful people.”

 

Rishi on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalein | Image: IMDb

 

Over time, Khanna and Kapoor resolved their disparities, with Khanna later appreciating Kapoor's performances in films like Kapoor & Sons and Agneepath. Kapoor's passing in 2020 marked the end of an era, with Aa Ab Laut Chalen standing as the final film produced under the esteemed banner of RK Films, founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

2 minutes ago
An Attempt To Undermine Judiciary? | The Debate

#SupremeCourtControversy

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha Election 2024

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Death

Mukhtar Ansari

12 minutes ago
Chamkila

Bollywood Musicals

14 minutes ago
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye

Akshaye On Rishi Kapoor

16 minutes ago
Lorry Crushes Car-Cleaner To Death In Telangana

22-Year-Old Dead

19 minutes ago
Major League Cricket

MLC

20 minutes ago
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol On Fame

21 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

US Openly Backs AAP

23 minutes ago
MEA Responds To China’s Comment On Sikh Separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun

MEA Responds

25 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

RR beat DC by 12 runs

27 minutes ago
David Warner

DC vs RR: Standouts

28 minutes ago
Mamaearth

Honasa Consumer enters

35 minutes ago
Dhara Gujjar

Dhara stands tall

37 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya On Relationships

40 minutes ago
The ICJ has ordered Israel to ensure the smooth flow of aid to the people of Gaza.

ICJ Gaza Aid Order

42 minutes ago
UFC Exclusive Erin Blanchfield

UFC Exclusive

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FEMA Case: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News13 hours ago

  3. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World15 hours ago

  5. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo