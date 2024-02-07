Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

When Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra Were No Match For Dharmendra At Box Office

1987 shaped up to be the peak of veteran actor Dharmendra's career with the actor seeing through the release of 12 films, 7 of which were blockbusters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dharmendra
Dharmendra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood has seen the rise and fall of many names who have enjoyed spells of unprecedented success at the box office. However, setting unbeaten records has been the fortune of few. Foremost among these names, is Dharmendra. While Dharmendra has enjoyed a rather decorated career in cinema well into the present day, the year 1987 was arguably the peak of his career in terms of establishing his formidable box office pull.

Advertisement

1987 was a milestone year in Dharmendra's career


1987 would have been a milestone year in Dharmendra's career, regardless of the box office numbers he managed to help mint. 1987 carried with it a whooping twelve releases for Dharmendra which right off the bat put him in a league of his own. Not just this, seven of those twelve back-to-back releases, proved to be bona fide blockbusters, making the year the most successful of the actor's career.

Advertisement


The lineup of films in question were Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Loha, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Mera Karam Mera Dharam, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Mard Ki Zabaan, Insaf Ki Pukar, Dadagiri, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Mit Jayenge Mitane Waale and Superman. Of these, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Loha, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Mard Ki Zabaan, Jaan Hatheli Pe and Dadagiri emerged as blockbusters. Anil Sharma film Hukumat, which starred Dharmendra opposite Rati Agnihotri, deserves a special mention in this regard as its success led to the film being remade in Tamil as Puthiya Vaanam.

Advertisement

Dharmendra is still going strong as an actor


Dharmendra has built and enjoyed one of the most formidable career graphs across the annals of Hindi cinema. In a career spanning six decades and over three-hundred films, Dharmendra has safely minted an evergreen space for himself in the hearts of fans.

Advertisement

The veteran actor was last seen in sci-fi drama film Love Nation, directed by Basith Ahmed Khan.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World21 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement