When Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra Were No Match For Dharmendra At Box Office
1987 shaped up to be the peak of veteran actor Dharmendra's career with the actor seeing through the release of 12 films, 7 of which were blockbusters.
Bollywood has seen the rise and fall of many names who have enjoyed spells of unprecedented success at the box office. However, setting unbeaten records has been the fortune of few. Foremost among these names, is Dharmendra. While Dharmendra has enjoyed a rather decorated career in cinema well into the present day, the year 1987 was arguably the peak of his career in terms of establishing his formidable box office pull.
1987 was a milestone year in Dharmendra's career
1987 would have been a milestone year in Dharmendra's career, regardless of the box office numbers he managed to help mint. 1987 carried with it a whooping twelve releases for Dharmendra which right off the bat put him in a league of his own. Not just this, seven of those twelve back-to-back releases, proved to be bona fide blockbusters, making the year the most successful of the actor's career.
The lineup of films in question were Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Loha, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Mera Karam Mera Dharam, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Mard Ki Zabaan, Insaf Ki Pukar, Dadagiri, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Mit Jayenge Mitane Waale and Superman. Of these, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Loha, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Mard Ki Zabaan, Jaan Hatheli Pe and Dadagiri emerged as blockbusters. Anil Sharma film Hukumat, which starred Dharmendra opposite Rati Agnihotri, deserves a special mention in this regard as its success led to the film being remade in Tamil as Puthiya Vaanam.
Dharmendra is still going strong as an actor
Dharmendra has built and enjoyed one of the most formidable career graphs across the annals of Hindi cinema. In a career spanning six decades and over three-hundred films, Dharmendra has safely minted an evergreen space for himself in the hearts of fans.
The veteran actor was last seen in sci-fi drama film Love Nation, directed by Basith Ahmed Khan.
