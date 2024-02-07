Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will reportedly embrace parenthood for the second time. The actor-cricketer duo tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a girl in 2021. After the cricketer and close friend of Virat confirmed the second pregnancy of the couple, Anushka’s comments during her first pregnancy went viral on social media. In a 2020 interview, when the actress was in the last trimester of her pregnancy she detailed her journey and busted common myths about pregnancy.

When Anushka Sharma opened up about her first trimester

In a 2020 interview with Vogue magazine, Anushka Sharma detailed her pregnancy journey. The actress revealed that during the first trimester of her pregnancy, she had to go through a tough time. She recalled, “Smells would revolt me, I couldn’t go near the kitchen. I swear, I could smell people’s skin. I thought it was never going to end. I didn’t think I could feel so tired. I am an active person and it was startling, but even when you’re in pain, or uncomfortable, you are still thinking: have I eaten at the right time? Is the baby okay?”

The actress who will be seen next in Chakda ‘Xpress, also shared the biggest pregnancy myth her doctor told her about. She recalled going ‘chewing’ her doctor’s brains regarding the same and emphasised the importance of getting medical opinions and not believing anything one hears. She shared,” The first thing my doctor told me is that the biggest myth is eating for two.”

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli prepares to embrace parenthood for the second time

AB de Villiers, on his YouTube live, was asked if he has spoken to Virat and whether he is fine or not. To this, the former cricketer replied, "All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy."

Addressing the text message exchanged between him and Virat, he added, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love."He continued, “So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.” He further added, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.”