Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

When Jaideep Ahlawat Recalled Being Offered Villainous Roles After Gangs Of Wasseypur Success

Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his roles in Jaane Jaan and Paatal Lok, but his fans still remember him for his work in the blockbuster film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaideep Ahlawat In Paatal Lok
Jaideep Ahlawat In Paatal Lok | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his roles in Jaane Jaan and Paatal Lok, but his fans still remember him for his work in the blockbuster film Gangs of Wasseypur. Jaideep played Shahid Khan in the critically acclaimed film. In a recent interview, Jaideep discussed his experience filming after filming Gangs of Wasseypur and how none of the film's actors expected it to become an iconic film over time. He also remembered being offered weird villainous roles after the success of Gangs of Wasseypur.

 

Jaideep Ahlawat on getting weird roles after Gangs of Wasseypur

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, when asked if the film was a watershed moment in his career, Jaideep Ahlawat said it was, but he didn't get much better work after that. "I did get Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan sir because of GoW. I also did Commando but there were a lot of bad scripts after that. Everyone just wanted me to do some weird villainous roles. I waited quite a long before Raazi came up," he said.

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his experience of working in Gangs of Wasseypur

During the same interview, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked about his time on the Gangs of Wasseypur set. The actor admitted that he doesn't remember much of it. He admitted that he completely surrendered himself to the director of the film because he loved his script and filming process. As a result, while he remembered their off-screen time, he couldn't recall much of their on-set experience. However, he admitted that none of them expected the film to be so successful.

 

"No one thought it would become iconic. We all knew that we were making a good film. And I think I was the last person to feel that isse kuch hoga mera (this film would do wonders for my career)," Jaideep said. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

