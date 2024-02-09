When Mani Ratnam Asked Preity Zinta To Remove Makeup Before Shooting Dil Se

Advertisement

Mani Ratnam helmed the 1998 romance film Dil Se. Preity Zinta played the role of a female protagonist in the movie. Years after the release, the actress has taken to her social media account to share an interesting tidbit from the film. She shared a movie still and an anecdote that took place on the shoot.

Preity Zinta recalls Mani Ratnam wanted her to go makeup-free

On February 8 actress Preity Zinta recalled how filmmaker Mani Ratnam, on the first day on the sets of her 1998 film Dil Se, asked her to go make-up free. Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film, also starring Manisha Koirala. She said: “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back.”

Preity thought Mani Ratnam was joking. “I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it. I guess he shot me Dil Se.” The romantic thriller was set against the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam, where Manisha played a terrorist. Actress Dia Mirza took to the comment section and said that Preity did not need a spot of make-up. “Best decision! You didn’t need a spot of make up I remember watching you and thinking she looks so natural, vibrant and fresh,” Dia wrote.

Preity Zinta to make a comeback in films?

Preity Zinta's potential return to the silver screen was hinted at when she was spotted leaving a Mumbai studio after a look test on January 24. Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, disclosed that Zinta underwent the look test for Lahore 1947 and is likely to make her comeback opposite S unny Deol. The duo has previously shared the screen in movies like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiyaji Superhit.