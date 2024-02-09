Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

When Mani Ratnam Asked Preity Zinta To Remove Makeup Before Shooting Dil Se

Preity Zinta played a small but pivotal role in the 1998 romance film Dil Se. The film stars Manisha Koirala in the lead role and is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mani Ratnam helmed the 1998 romance film Dil Se. Preity Zinta played the role of a female protagonist in the movie. Years after the release, the actress has taken to her social media account to share an interesting tidbit from the film. She shared a movie still and an anecdote that took place on the shoot. 

Preity Zinta recalls Mani Ratnam wanted her to go makeup-free 

On February 8 actress Preity Zinta recalled how filmmaker Mani Ratnam, on the first day on the sets of her 1998 film Dil Se, asked her to go make-up free. Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film, also starring Manisha Koirala. She said: “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back.”

Preity thought Mani Ratnam was joking. “I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it. I guess he shot me Dil Se.” The romantic thriller was set against the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam, where Manisha played a terrorist. Actress Dia Mirza took to the comment section and said that Preity did not need a spot of make-up. “Best decision! You didn’t need a spot of make up I remember watching you and thinking she looks so natural, vibrant and fresh,” Dia wrote.

Preity Zinta to make a comeback in films? 

Preity Zinta's potential return to the silver screen was hinted at when she was spotted leaving a Mumbai studio after a look test on January 24. Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, disclosed that Zinta underwent the look test for Lahore 1947 and is likely to make her comeback opposite Sunny Deol. The duo has previously shared the screen in movies like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiyaji Superhit.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

