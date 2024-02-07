Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

When Mohnish Bahl Shared Anecdote of Mother Nutan Film For Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar Song

Mohnish Bahl recently shared some interesting recollections shared by his mother Nutan from the shoot of a now-rather popular Mohammed Rafi song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nutan
Nutan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Mohnish Bahl recently took a trip down memory lane, recalling an anecdote which had been shared with him by his mother and yesteryear actress, Nutan. The anecdote in question was with regards to the filming schedule for one of Nutan's popular film songs, Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar. from the Dev Anand starrer 1963 film Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

When unruly crowds halted Nutan and Dev Anand's shoot


Speaking during his appearance at an episode of a popular singing reality television show, Mohnish Bahl, inspired by a performance of the song Dil Ka Bhanwae Kare Pukar, originally voiced by Mohammed Rafi and featuring his mother Nutan opposite Dev Anand, broke into an anecdote about the same. Bahl revealed how though the song began filming against the real Qutub Minar, it had to eventually be completed in a replica set built at Mehboob Studio.

He said, "I remember that Mom shared an incident where a large crowd blocked Qutub Minar from all sides, and the shooting of Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar was halted midway. As Dev Anand Saab and Nutan Ji were superstars, a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse. Unfortunately, only one phase of the exterior or interior location was shot but a replica of the monument was made at Mehboob Studio to finish the remaining part. That was the last song which was shot at Qutub Minar."

A look at Nutan's legacy


Nutan, in a career spanning four decades, appeared in over eighty films. Genres which saw her bloom on screen ranged from urban romances to socio-realist dramas. Nutan, for her indelible contribution to cinema, was also the recipient of the Padma Shri award. She passed away in February of 1991.

Nutan stands survived by her son Mohnish Bahl and her granddaughter, Pranutan, also an actress. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

