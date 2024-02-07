Advertisement

Moushumi Chatterjee is one of those celebrities who got married at a very early age and instead started her family before her career. The actress who is known for her work in both the Hindi and Bengali film industries, got married at the age of 15 and became a mother at 17. Moushumi Chatterjee further went down to become one of the leading actresses of her time. Taking a stroll down memory lane, actress Moushumi Chatterjee has shared about her debut film Balika Badhu, recalling how she used to elope in between the shots from the set.

Why did Moushumi Chatterjee run away from the set of her debut film?

The 1967 Bengali film Balika Badhu is directed by Tarun Majumdar. Talking about the shooting experience of her debut film, the senior actress said: "I debuted at a very young age. I was 12 years old when I did the Bengali film Balika Badhu. Initially, I was enjoying the lifestyle but later, I started getting bored, and I started eloping in between shots from the set. Then the funny thing was, with my dad’s permission, the production team used to lock me inside a glass room till my next shot sequence."

"Even director Tarun Majumdar Saab, who is like a father figure, used to be anguished by my behavior on-set, and he ended up giving me a funny punishment where I had to hold my ears and stand after my mischief. The film Balika Badhu eventually became one of the best films in history. This allowed me to come to Mumbai for the first time to receive an award," added the Prem Bandhan actress.

Why did Moushumi Chatterjee marry so early in life?

Moushumi Chatterjee made her acting debut at the age of 10 with the 1967 Bengali film Balika Badhu, which dealt with the issue of child marriage. However, a few years after that, a young Moushumi got married. It was only after her marriage that her film career took a major leap. Moushumi Chatterjee was in Class 10 when one of her close aunts suffered from cancer and her last wish was to see her married. Hence, to fulfill that wish, Moushumi got married to Jayant Mukherjee, the son of legendary music director Hemant Kumar.

Moushumi appeared on the singing reality show recently. The new episode celebrated her father-in-law, Hemant Kumar, a legendary Indian music composer and singer. In this special episode titled 'Celebrating Hemant Ji,' the contestants paid homage to the celebrated singer, popularly known as the "voice of God", as well as showcased their talent by singing some of Hemant's most iconic compositions.