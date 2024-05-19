When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed He Had To Wear Suit Stitched By A Local Tailor At Cannes Debut

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the celebrities from the Indian film industry who has been a recurring attendee of the Cannes Film Festival. After making his red carpet in 2012, the actor has attended the film festival more than 9 times. However, the actor’s 8 films have been screened at the gala in just four years. On the occasion of his birthday today, taking a look back at the time when he spoke about his outfit at the prestigious event.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui donned a local-made black and white suit

Even though several of his films screened at the Cannes Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not mark his attendance at the event. It was only in 2012 that the actor walked the red carpet for the screening of his films Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 and Miss Lovely. However, a comment made by the actor regarding his outfit went viral.

In an old interview, the actor said, “I was in Cannes for the first time. three of my films were being screened. I feel blessed. For 13 years I was given no room to grow as an actor. Kuch bhi milta tha main kar leta (I accepted what came my way). Gangs Of Wasseypur changed my life. Today I feel I’ve just begun my life.” Talking about his outside, the actor shared, “I have no fashion sense at all. I didn’t even know that one day I’d wear such clothes.” He added that several designers had refused to style him which is why he had to resort to a locally tailored suit to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

When Nawazuddin Sidiqqui ditched a 9-year-old suit for Manish Malhotra

For years after his debut, Siddiqui had been sporting the same black suit, which a local tailor made without a break. It was only in 2018, for his 9th Cannes appearance, Manish Malhotra crafted not one, but three suits for him. Talking to a Bollywood blog the designer said, “He (Siddiqui) wanted classic-chic western looks for Cannes this time, he wanted to keep it simple, minimalist and very classy.”

He also added that he designed the suit in the quintessential Manish Malhotra style while keeping the actor’s ‘classic look’ in mind. Nawazuddin Sidiqqui wore three different suits for this 2018 Cannes Film Festival appearance.