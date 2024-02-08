Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

When Neetu Kapoor Opened Up About Her First Meeting With Rishi Kapoor: He Would Comment On My...

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had been married for forty years before the actor passed away in 2020. The actress opens up about her first meeting with him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Neetu Kapoor
A file photo of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor | Image:Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980, after dating for several years before it. In a new interview, the actres recalled her first meeting with her husband. Both the actors had starred in several films together before getting married. The actress recalled how Rishi would ‘bully’ everyone and behave like a ‘brat’ on success. 

Neetu Kapoor recalls her ‘horrible’ first meeting with Rishi Kapoor 

In a conversation with Annu Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor recalled the time she decided to settle down with Rishi. Recalling the first time she met the actor, she said,” I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young.” 

A file photo of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

Talking about why they starred in several films together, Neetu recalled, “Dimple Kapadia got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me.” Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, Jhootha Kahin Ka, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Dhan Daulat, Anjaane Mein and several others after marriage as well. 

Neetu Kapoor talks about taking a career break after getting married

In the same conversation, the veteran actress recalled having a pipeline of films under her name. However, when she started dating the actor, he asked her to make time for family commitments and marriage. She recalled, “Rishiji asked, ‘You are signing so many movies, don’t you want to get married?’ He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wanted to get married. We were just dating. So I said, ‘There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishiji said, ‘So who am I?” 

A file photo of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

 

Neetu mentioned that she wrapped up the films and gave up on other projects in order to get married. The couple tied the knot in 1980. They welcomed their daughter a year later and then their son, Ranbir in 1982. Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and breathed his last in 2020. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

