When Ranbir Kapoor Confessed He Quit Smoking For Daughter Raha: When I Became A Father...
In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his life has changed ever since he embraced fatherhood after welcoming his daughter Raha.
Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, September 28. The actor welcomed his daughter Raha at the age of 40 in 2022. In an earlier interview, Ranbir shared how his outlook towards life had changed following the birth of his daughter. He recalled not fearing death until he became a father. He also mentioned living a healthier life, which included quitting smoking.
When Ranbir Kapoor admitted to fearing death following the birth of Raha
Speaking to businessman Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Rabir Kapoor shared that he experienced a new birth after welcoming his daughter. He said, “Now that I am a father and have a daughter, that’s a game-changer. That is making me question detachment and indifference because I feel like I was just born. I was reborn. I feel the 40 years of my life that I have lived were another life. I am feeling new emotions, new thoughts... I never feared death.”
Further elaborating his thoughts on the end of life, the actor shared, "I always thought that I would die at the age of 71 because I had this obsession with the number 8. I don’t know why I said that. But now I am like That’s too soon. That’s another 30 years. So, all that has changed because of Raha."
In his quest to live a healthier life, Ranbir even indicated that he has quit smoking. The actor shared, “I started smoking cigarettes, which became a very nasty habit from the age of 17 till last year, when I finally quit. When I became a father, I started feeling very unhealthy.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Raha are often spotted together in Mumbai. Paparazzi videos of the father-daughter duo spending quality time with each other often go viral. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha, arrived in Mumbai today after a small trip away.
