Unreal! Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 3-Year-old Daughter Raha Gets Her Own Vanity Van, Reveals Grandad Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's latest revelation about his granddaughter Raha. The soon to be three year old is the daughter of stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has been a fan favourite ever since her birth. In a new interview, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Raha has a vanity van of her own when on set. However, he did not claim that the producers or organisers of the shoot bear the cost of any such expense or that it is a regular occurrence.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt praised his daughter Alia Bhatt for balancing work with motherhood. He noted, “Alia chose to get married, and she had a child, and she works. She just went to Milan for the Gucci event, carrying her daughter with her." A revelation made by the filmmaker has now gone viral.

Mahesh Bhatt recalled shooting for an advertisement with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan for an e-commerce site, where Raha accompanied her mother. He recounted, "I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan. I saw that there was a vanity which was for Raha. And Alia says, ‘Why don’t you go and sit in Raha’s room, Papa?’ I didn’t want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, ‘No, no, no, the old man has no place there’. But that’s the new-age heroines. They go to work, they’re parenting, they go to Gucci events carrying their baby with them."



His comment comes at a time when there is a heightened attention on entourage costs.

Alia Bhatt shines at Gucci event

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci movie premiere during the Milan Fashion Week on September 23. Photos and videos of the actress serving a bold look in a Gucci outfit are now viral online. She donned a gold dress, teamed with a signature Gucci tights. She paired the look with a long, oversized fur coat. The actress also accessorised the look with a black purse and statement earrings. Alia sported nude makeup with smoky eyes and bronze tones.



