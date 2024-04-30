Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor once recounted the time he worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Black. The movie featured Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan as the main leads. Talking about the time he assisted SLB on the film, Ranbir said that Sanjay's treatment towards him prepared him for the world.

When Ranbir recalled working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranbir earlier spoke at an event in Delhi about whether the commercial aspect of film takes precedence over creativity, following his uncle Randhir Kapoor's statement that "the Raj Kapoor era of films is over." Randhir described how Raj "didn't calculate money" during the Bobby shoot and had the rooftops of Gulmarg painted for the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: X

Ranbir seemingly agreed but also defended the present-day filmmakers. "Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect… When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on Black), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world," he said.

Shekhar Suman talks about SLB's temperament

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman talked about the speculations surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's temperament. "How does it matter (if he’s short-tempered)?" said Shekhar Suman. "He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist."

Justifying SLB's acts, Shekhar said, "You will always notice that perfectionists are short-tempered because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level." Shekhar Suman went on to cite examples of iconic directors such as K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor, demonstrating that such characteristics are not uncommon among those striving for excellence in their craft.