When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Why Wedding Performances Are A Strict No For Him: Don’t Want To Lose My Dignity...

The ongoing festivities at the viral "wedding of the year" in Udaipur have captured the fancy of the nation. US based billionaire Raju Mantena's daughter Netra tied the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju in 4-day lavish event. The highlight of the gathering has undoubtedly been the performances of Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon. It is said that all celebs have charged a crore or more for their respective acts at the wedding. American popstar Jennifer Lopez has also been flown in from the US for the final act, which will take place at the post-wedding on Sunday (November 23).

As celebs made a beeline in Udaipur to perform at the wedding, an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced in which he revealed why he refuses to perform at such functions despite the money being offered to him.

“There is nothing wrong, but I think I don’t want to earn like billions and billions. I am an actor, my drive is different, my patience is different, and I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes by dancing at a wedding where people are standing with alcohol in their hands and they could pass comments. I’ve never seen any of my senior family members doing that, so it’s just a personal choice — and I would never do it,” the Animal actor shared.

When questioned if he feared losing his stardom by refusing to perform at such events, Ranbir affirmed, “No, I won’t lose my stardom. But I don’t want to loop in my family or start doing something just because people expect it.”

