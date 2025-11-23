How Much Is Jennifer Lopez Charging For Her Performance At Udaipur Wedding Of US Billionaires? Know Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs' Fees

Jennifer Lopez is the final act at the viral Udaipur wedding of US billionaires | Image: Republic

Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena's wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The star-studded 4-day event began on November 20 with a DJ night hosted by DJ Tiësto. Sangeet and mehendi followed on November 21 and 22. The festivities concluded with Netra tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju on Sunday (November 23).

Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry and Karan Johar turned hosts for the various functions and Varun Dhawan, Sukhbir, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon performed. American popstar Jennifer Lopez is set to bring down the curtains on the starry Udaipur wedding with a killer performance at a post-wedding bash on Sunday. There has been growing speculation over her fees for her planned performance at the private event in India. According to some reports, JLo is said to have taken home ₹17 crore for her act at the Udaipur wedding.

Jennifer Lopez with the bride Netra's father Raju Mantena | Image: X

Her fees is quite high when compared to the reported remuneration of desi celebs who danced at the wedding. Of the Indian actors who added Bollywood tadka to the big fat Indian wedding, Shahid and Ranveer are said to have charged the most.

The two stars were reportedly paid ₹3-4 crore for their electrifying act at the wedding. Ranveer's performance stood out as he grooved with the bride, Netra, and Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Bettina Anderson. His livewire show has gone viral on social media.

