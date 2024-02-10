When Ranbir Kapoor Wished His ‘Two Loves’ On Valentine’s Day

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day 2024 is right around the corner. Come February, the air is filled with love and people express their adoration for each other. Last year on this day, Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage at a public event to express his love for his wife Alia Bhatt and his then three-months daughter Raha. A video of the same is now going viral ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Ranbir Kapoor’s message for Alia Bhatt-Raha Kapoor on Valentine Day

On Valentine's Day 2023, Ranbir Kapoor was attending an event at a college. At the time the actor had newly embraced fatherhood with his daughter being only 3 months old. In the video, he extended Valentine's Day wishes to everyone in the audience.

"Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls " - #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yfpr85YEPl — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 14, 2023

In the short clip, the actor could be heard saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle (First), I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.” At the time, Alia Bhatt had shared the photo on her social media account with the caption, “Cutest human ever”.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 away from Mumbai?

On February 3, the Kapoor family was snapped at Kalina airport seemingly jetting off for their vacation. Ahead of Valentine's Week Ranbir and Alia are spotted at the airport together, which means they will be having an intimate celebration. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Ranbir, holding Raha in his arm, swiftly made his way inside the premises, followed by Alia. The couple was twinning in black ensembles while the little one can be seen in a multicoloured ensemble.