Advertisement

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today, February 3. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for more than 8 years. They now share two kids between them named Riaan and Rahyl. The now husband-wife duo first started dating when they were both working as actors but Genelia took a 10-year break from work after she got married, which made people think that Riteish must have told her to quit acting. However, all these rumours were put to rest by Genelia herself. She also revealed how her husband motivated her to return to acting.

Genelia said Riteish Deshmukh encouraged her to work

As per Pinkvilla, Genelia revealed in an interview from last year that she decided to take a break from acting because she wanted to be truthful with both her children and her career. She was aware that she couldn't do both at once. She did, however, add that Riteish gave her a wake-up call to return to acting when she began to grow accustomed to her break.

She continued by saying that she was watching a show similar to Delhi Crime and wondered what it would be like to be in one of those shows and Riteish asked her, "Why isn't she doing it, if she loves it?" According to Genelia, he informed her that she was neglecting something she loved, which helped her realize that she didn't have to work as hard as she once did.

“I could take up projects when and how I wanted to. Earlier, I would totally devote myself to film after film. Now, I am also in a state where my kids have grown up and are busy with their own things. So I have time to fit in my own things in the schedule,” she said.

Advertisement

Genelia on her acting comeback

During an interaction with Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want, Genelia revealed that she had recently resumed her career after a ten-year hiatus and that she occasionally wondered how to balance her personal and professional lives. She mentioned that Riteish was excellent at interpreting the dynamics and recommended that she work when he works and that he take care of the kids when she works.

Advertisement

In the 2022 Marathi film Ved, which also served as Riteish's directorial debut, Genelia acted as his co-star. After that, she appeared in the 2023 movie Trial Period alongside Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, and other actors.