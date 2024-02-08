English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 00:57 IST

When Sharmila Tagore's bikini shoot created controversy in the 60s

Sharmila Tagore was one of the leading stars of her times, and also considered very bold for her times both in terms of film choices and life outsides movies.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharmila Tagore in An Evening In Paris
Sharmila Tagore in An Evening In Paris | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

January 13th marks the 98th birth anniversary of legendary Hindi filmmaker Shakti Samanta. Samanta, who made his debut in the 50s, became one of the leading directors in the following decade with films like China Town, Kashmir Ki Kali and Aradhana. The director was known for his urban sensibilities, stylish execution as well as soft, sensitive portrayal of romance and relationships. However, in 1966, one of his movies A Evening In Paris landed up in a major controversy, for a reason that arguably remains relevant to date.

Sharmila Tagore in An Evening In Paris | Image: IMDb

Sharmila Tagore did a bikini shoot for a film magazine

An Evening In Paris was largely shot abroad, so the film’s lead couple Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore naturally donned many western outfits for the film as well. So when the film was in its promotional stage, Sharmila Tagore decided to do a photo shoot for a magazine in a bikini, which was similar to the two-piece she had worn for one of the songs in the film. However, the film-going public and people in general didn’t take well to the photo shoot. It was labelled as obscene and attention-seeking.

As Sharmila Tagore recalled in an interview years later how the bikini photo shoot became such a big deal back then, adding how even the photographer was apprehensive at first. “Nobody else wanted it to happen. Even the photographer had some anxiety issues about doing that. Yes, the photographer was slightly worried and I just thought I looked very nice.”

Advertisement
An Evening in Paris poster | Image: IMDb

When Shakti Samanta asked Sharmila to return to India

Tagore recalled the controversy further, “It really hurt me later because everybody interpreted it in such a way that I was upwardly mobile, I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn't feel like that.”

Advertisement

When the magazine came out, Sharmila Tagore was in London. However, she received a call from her director Shakti Samanta who told her, “There are terrible things happening here. He said if you want to be in the public eye, this is not the way to go,” requesting her to return to India on an immediate basis.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement