When Suraj Nambiar Admitted He 'Kept Buying Time' To Marry Mouni Roy: She Gave Me An Ultimatum

Businessman Suraj Nambiar and actress Mouni Roy have announced their separation after four years of marriage. From their courtship period, which reportedly began in 2019, to their wedding in 2022, the now-separated couple was together for nearly seven years. And now, they have parted ways. Rumours started circulating recently that they have unfollowed each other on social media. Mouni requested "privacy" in her life amid growing speculation that she and her former husband have not been living together for months. Soon after, a joint statement was issued by the now-estranged couple about their divorce.

Mouni appeaered in the media solo before announcing her divorce from Suraj nabiar | Image: Varinder Chawla

After their divorce announcement, an old interview of Suraj has gone viral in which he confessed that he "kept buying time" and delayed wedding plans as he was "against the idea of a marriage". As per him, Mouni insisted on marrying in the initial dating period and even gave him an "ultimatum". "For a long time, I was against the idea of getting married," Suraj said. Interestingly, this statement from Suraj came after he and Mouni had already been married for almost a year. However, reflecting on the experience later, he added, "I must say it is quite peaceful, and I would recommend it."

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Mouni deleted her wedding related posts on Instagram before announcing divorce | Image: Instagram

Talking about Mouni’s perspective in their relationship period, Suraj shared that she "wanted to get married get very early on". He further claimed that the Brahmastra actress was keen on marriage after a couple of years of dating and had made it clear to him. "She clearly said it was either this way or the highway," Suraj claimed.

"I just kept buying time. Then one day, she gave me an ultimatum, and I realised that if I didn’t marry her, I would lose her," he further said. Now, Suraj's apparent unwillingness to marry Mouni is being scrutinised in the light of their relationship ending four years after their nuptials.