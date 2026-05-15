Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Despite Good Reviews, Suriya Starrer To Open Lower Than Retro Due To This Reason

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Suriya and Trisha starrer action drama Karuppu faced release hurdles. It is the first big Tamil film to arrive after former Kollywood star C Joseph Vijay became the CM of Tamil Nadu. One of the issues that exhibitors and producers were facing was with the former governments creating roadblocks for early morning shows. In the past, the exhibition of movies would not begin early, but Vijay changed it after becoming CM.

Karuppu became the first movie under the new regime to be granted 9 am shows in Tamil Nadu, and the makers also added a courtesy "thank you note" for the CM in the theatrical prints. However, due to financial hurdles, Karuppu did not release on May 14 as the makers intended and instead rolled out a day later, on Friday (May 15). Advance bookings in Tamil Nadu, that touched ₹4 crore mark, had to be adjusted and money returned. However, despite issues, director RJ Balaji's Karuppu received good initial reviews, which drove its start at the box office on release day.

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As per estimates, Karuppu earned ₹5 crore gross in Tamil Nadu by 4 pm on May 15. In Kerala, the collections were good and crossed ₹1.08 crore mark by 5 pm. The movie also received a good response in the Telugu states, and collected ₹1.51 crore by 4.30 pm. The overall gross figures are expected to be touching the ₹10 crore mark by early evening. The numbers will pick up further in night shows and the word of mouth is expected to boost day 1 biz further.

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji | Image: X



Suriya's last two movies - Retro and Kanguva - opened to ₹17.25 crore and ₹14.9 crore respectively. Trends indicate that while Karuppu collections on day 1 may surpass Kanguva's, it might not be able to beat the figures of Retro. However, a turnaround could happen over the coming weekend after a good start. For Kanguva and Retro, both movies started strong but collapsed since they did not meet fan expectations. The positive word of mouth factor could work in favour of Karuppu.