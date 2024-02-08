English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

When Zeenat Aman believed her 'western image' would cost her Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Zeenat Aman recently recalled how landing a role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram came as a surprise to her as she believed her western image would act as a deterrent.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman | Image:thezeenataman/Instagram
Zeenat Aman's persona as a public figure as well as her career in the arc lights, has received a fresh lease of life in the wake of her social media journey. The veteran actress, often in the news owing to her insightful musings regarding life, work and everything in between. More recently, her appearance on a popular chat show, saw her reveal how she never thought she would be considered for what has gone on to become one of the actress' most iconic roles - that of Rupa in 1978 release Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat Aman was surprised that she bagged Satyam Shivam Sundaram


Zeenat Aman knew of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, significantly before the film saw the light of day. The reason behind this was the time she spent on the sets of film Vakil Babu (1982) which featured Raj Kapoor as the lead. Kapoor at the time was heavily invested in the script for Satyam Shivam Sundaram, details of which he would keep discussing with Zeenat. 

Citing her assertively "western image" as a deterrent in potentially landing the project, Zeenat shared, "He had given Bobby, which was a huge blockbuster at the time. I was already an established star, you know western image. I didn’t think that he would ever think of casting me in this role. It’s the daughter of a pujari."

Zeenat Aman reveals how she landed one of her most iconic roles


Despite Zeenat Aman's apprehensions regarding being considered for the role, it was she who gave life to the role of Rupa, one of her most iconic on screen portrayals across her expansive career. Zeenat recalled dressing up as what she described as her interpretation of the character - the ghagra choli and braids being the foundation of the same. 

She shared, 'I went to RK Studios, he used to sit in his cottage and he had his Man Friday John. I said, ‘John, please tell sir, that Rupa has come.’ He said, ‘Who is Rupa? Call her.’ I went, he was really gobsmacked. I’ll tell you what he said later to Krishna-ji. He called Krishna-ji and she came in a little bit of time with gold guineas. They gave those to me as my signing amount."

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

