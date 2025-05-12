Where Was Ibrahim Ali Khan The Night His Father, Saif Ali Khan, Was Attacked By Intruder? Nadaaniyan Actor Finally Reveals

Ibrahim Ali Khan has finally cleared the air on his whereabouts on the night Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence. In an attempted burglary on January 16, an intruder stabbed the Jewel Thief actor multiple times, leaving him seriously injured. As soon as the news surfaced, it was speculated that Saif was accompanied by his eldest son, Ibrahim, to the hospital. However, in a new interview, the Naadaniyan fame clarified that his father went to the hospital all by himself.

I wish I had been there: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares details of the night Saif Ali Khan was attacked

In an interview with GQ, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked back at the night when his father was stabbed and revealed how the tragic incident brought him closer to the actor. He clarified, “I was shooting a night shift. He was stabbed around 2:30 am, and I was informed at 5:30 am. I hadn’t slept that night, and I rushed to see him. He had just come out of the ICU after surgery. He opened his eyes, spoke to Sara (Ali Khan) for a bit, and asked for me. I was so happy; I said, ‘I’m right here, Dad.’ And then he said, “If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.” That made me weep. I wish I had been there.”



Ibrahim recalled thinking of only ‘worst-case scenarios’ when he received the call informing him of the attack. He added, "That’s a very scary feeling. And it was bad; it was very scary. To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, ‘I need help’”.

A photo of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan days after the attack | Image: Instagram

He added that the unfortunate incident has made him more ‘present’ in the relationship. He added, “I feel a lot closer to him now."

A file photo of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram