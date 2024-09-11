Published 14:14 IST, September 11th 2024
Who Is Anil Arora? All About Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's Father Who Died By Falling Off Terrace
Anil Arora Death: The father of actress-model Malaika Arora has reportedly died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. He was a merchant navy veteran.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora's father died on September 11 | Image: Instagram
