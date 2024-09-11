sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 14:14 IST, September 11th 2024

Who Is Anil Arora? All About Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's Father Who Died By Falling Off Terrace

Anil Arora Death: The father of actress-model Malaika Arora has reportedly died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. He was a merchant navy veteran.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Malaika Arora's father died on Malaika Arora's father died on September 11September 11
Malaika Arora's father died on September 11 | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, September 11th 2024