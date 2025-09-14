Why Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra 'Argued Over' Co-Star Darshan Kumaar

Darshan Kumaar is known for his roles in movies like The Kashmir Files, Sarbjit, The Family Man and more. In an interview, the actor shared how two leading ladies in Bollywood had differing opinions about him and his nature after they worked with him.

Darshan Kumaar is known for his antagonist roles in NH10 and The Family Man | Image: Instagram

Darshan featured as an antagonist in Anushka Sharma starrer NH10 (2015). This movie also marked the first project that Anushka backed under her production house. Darshan recalled how since he was playing a negative role in NH10, he refrained from interacting with Anushka on set and only met her formally on the final day of the shoot. Darshan said that he did this deliberately so as to remain in character, leading to Anushka having a certain impression about him.

However, Darshan shared that the Sultan actress helped him during a tough scene that required him to pull her by her hair and drag her. She is such an amazing actress that she told me, 'Ache se pakad aur kheench'." Darshan was also filming for Mary Kom, featuring Priyanka Chopra in the title role of the legendary Indian boxer. In this biopic, Darshan played Mary Kom's husband Onler Kom.