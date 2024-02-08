Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Exclusive/ Why Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s story needs to be told: Main Atal Hoon producer Vinod Bhanushali Shares

Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres come January 19. Producer Vinod Bhanushali reveals why the Pankaj Tripathi starrer is an important film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi will commence his run at the movies this year with the much-awaited biographical film Main Atal Hoon. The Ravi Jadhav directorial promises to be a poignant re-telling of the former Indian Prime Minister's life and work in the public eye, chronicling his rise, fall and resurgence as one of the most prominent political figures in the country. Ahead of the film's January 19 release, film's producer Vinod Bhanushali made an interesting revelation about the casting of the titular character.

Advertisement

How Pankaj Tripathi came onboard Main Atal Hoon

Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami producer Vinod Bhanushali made an important revelation about the casting process of the film. He revealed that Pankaj Tripathi was the "first and only" choice to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The producer shared that he would have never made Main Atal Hoon if the Mirzapur actor would have refused the project.

Advertisement

"As we thought about the movie Main Atal Hoon, we started thinking who can perfectly portray the character of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen. Pankaj Tripathi was the first and only choice for us. I told him if he doesn't do the film, I won't make the film," he said.

Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon producer calls it an important film for the current generation

The conversation also saw Vinod Bhanushali briefly touch upon why Main Atal Hoon is an important film for the current generation. The producer expressed how Atal Bihari Vajpayee's upward trajectory and the particulars of his political career make for a story that must be told to the current generation in a bid to inspire them. He said, "This story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey of becoming the Prime Minister of the country has to be told to the new generation. It was not easy for him. We were shocked to also discuss...the hundredth year of Atal ji now, and nobody has made a film. And 'why' is the question that came to our mind, this is a story that has to be told to the new generation. How a eight-year old boy's journey from here to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It was not easy...he did not come from a dynasty..."

Advertisement

Bhanushali further added that Main Atal Hoon's theatrical release, slated for January 19, will come exactly three days ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration set to take place on January 22, which he dubbed as a special occasion.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement