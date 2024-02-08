Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi will commence his run at the movies this year with the much-awaited biographical film Main Atal Hoon. The Ravi Jadhav directorial promises to be a poignant re-telling of the former Indian Prime Minister's life and work in the public eye, chronicling his rise, fall and resurgence as one of the most prominent political figures in the country. Ahead of the film's January 19 release, film's producer Vinod Bhanushali made an interesting revelation about the casting of the titular character.

How Pankaj Tripathi came onboard Main Atal Hoon

Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami producer Vinod Bhanushali made an important revelation about the casting process of the film. He revealed that Pankaj Tripathi was the "first and only" choice to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The producer shared that he would have never made Main Atal Hoon if the Mirzapur actor would have refused the project.

"As we thought about the movie Main Atal Hoon, we started thinking who can perfectly portray the character of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen. Pankaj Tripathi was the first and only choice for us. I told him if he doesn't do the film, I won't make the film," he said.

Main Atal Hoon producer calls it an important film for the current generation

The conversation also saw Vinod Bhanushali briefly touch upon why Main Atal Hoon is an important film for the current generation. The producer expressed how Atal Bihari Vajpayee's upward trajectory and the particulars of his political career make for a story that must be told to the current generation in a bid to inspire them. He said, "This story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey of becoming the Prime Minister of the country has to be told to the new generation. It was not easy for him. We were shocked to also discuss...the hundredth year of Atal ji now, and nobody has made a film. And 'why' is the question that came to our mind, this is a story that has to be told to the new generation. How a eight-year old boy's journey from here to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It was not easy...he did not come from a dynasty..."

Bhanushali further added that Main Atal Hoon's theatrical release, slated for January 19, will come exactly three days ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration set to take place on January 22, which he dubbed as a special occasion.