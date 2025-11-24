Why Dharmendra Could Not Marry His School Time Love Hamida

First crushes are always special and often unforgettable. The same was the case with Bollywood's legend Dharmendra. Years ago, Dharmendra appeared on an episode of the quiz show Dus Ka Dum. The actor recalled how he had his eyes on a school senior long before he tied the knot with Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini. While at the show, the Bollywood star took a walk down memory lane and remembered his school love, Hamida, with whom his romance could not blossom because of partition.

In the kind of stories that seem straight out of a fairytale in this day and age, Dharmendra narrated how his first crush, Hamida, was his school senior and the daughter of a teacher. In a love story that is as innocent as it comes, the duo spoke to each other between exchanges of notes and when Hamida helped tutor him. The Sholay star reminisced about how he could not even get a sentence out properly in front of his crush.

As naive as their love story was, it could not be fulfilled because destiny had other plans. Concluding the tale, Dharmendra shared, “Pakistan ban gaya, Hamida chali gayi (After Pakistan was formed, Hamida left India)." His first crush relocated to Pakistan with her family, crushing the Bollywood actor's heart.



However, Dharmendra remained lucky in love. The actor tied the knot with his wife, Prakash Kaur, and later with actress Hema Malini. He was also rumoured to be dating Meena Kumari and Asha Parekh.

