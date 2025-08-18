Who Was Kseniya Alexandrova? Miss Universe 2017 Contestant Who Died In A Freak Accident

A Russian model and former Miss Universe contestant, Kseniya Sergeyevna Alexandrova, died in a freak accident in July. The tragedy took place when she was returning home with her husband from the Russian village of Rezhev. Kseniya was just 30 when she breathed her last.

Kseniya’s life was cut short in a horrific car accident in July 2025 in the Tver Oblast region. While travelling with her husband, Ilya, an elk suddenly bounded onto the road and crashed through the car’s windshield. Seated in the passenger seat, she sustained a severe head injury and was hospitalised at the Sklifosovsky Institute’s intensive care unit. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on 12 August 2025.

Her modelling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her demise and mourned the loss. In their remembrance post, the agency called Kseniya "bright, talented, and extraordinarily radiant". The post further read, “For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength. We sincerely mourn and express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ksenia.”



Who was Kseniya Alexandrova?

Born in 1994, Kseniya was a multifaceted Russian figure best known for her accomplishments as a model, television host, psychologist, and beauty pageant titleholder. Born and raised in Moscow, she began her modelling journey at 19 with the Modus Vivendis agency. As per reports, in 2016, she earned a degree in Finance and Credit from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. Two years later, she rose to national prominence by participating in the Miss Russia 2017 pageant, where she placed as the first runner-up. Following this, she represented Russia at the Miss Universe 2017 competition.



