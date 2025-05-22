Will Pankaj Tripathi Replace Paresh Rawal In Hera Pheri 3? Mirzapur Actor Makes Big Revelation

Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines for the sudden exit of Paresh Rawal from the film. The actor confirmed his exit in an X (formerly Twitter) post, leaving the fans and the makers in shock. As a result, Akshay Kumar sued the actor for ₹25 Crore. Now, Pankaj Tripathi has shared his opinion on the actor quitting the franchise. Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi stepped into Paresh Rawal's shoes when he refused to return to the sequel of Oh! My God.

Pankaj Tripathi shares his candid views on the Hera Pheri 3 controversy

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on the possibility of him replacing Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. The Mirzapur fame declined the same in his classic style and shared that he holds massive respect for the veteran star. Paresh Rawal plays the role of Ganpatrao Baburao and has been synonymous with the film franchise ever since its inception.

When asked about the possibility of him featuring in Hera Pheri 3 as Baburao, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “That is something I have also heard and read. I don't believe in it. Paresh ji is an amazing actor. I am zero in front of him. I respect him a lot. I don't think I am the right person for the role."

Eijaaz Khan reacts to Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3