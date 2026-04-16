With Just 2 Movies, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Franchise Surpasses Combined Collection Of YRF Spyverse's Pathaan, Tiger And War

With the Dhurandhar franchise, Aditya Dhar has rewritten all the rules at the box office. The first part of the Ranveer Singh starrer hit the big screens in December 2025 and was followed by the release of the sequel on March 19, 2026. The duology has also given the Hindi film industry a more radical manner of treating spy movies, especially ones concerning Indo-Pak relations.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

The release of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge drew a stark comparison to YRF spyverse movies. Starting with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025), all the movies in the franchise were centred around spy stories in India and Pakistan. However, the treatment of the stories in these movies was largely soft, and some alleged even ‘sympathetic’ towards the neighbouring, aggressor nation. This aided the business of Dhurandhar movies even more, with critics and cingoers appreciating the filmmaker's bold stance.



Also Read: Screen Count And Collection Shoot Up For Dhurandhar 2 In 4th Weekend



YRF spyverse boasts big-budget movies with a glossy star cast | Image: X

Not just in critical acclaim, Dhurandhar has outperformed the YRF spyverse movies commercially as well. The sequel to the Ranveer Singh headliner is still running in the theatres, but the business of the movie, along with its predecessor, has already surpassed the collection of all 6 YRF spyverse movies. Here is a glance at YRF spyverse movies at the box office vs the Dhurandhar franchise.

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S.No Movie Name India Nett Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1 Ek Tha Tiger ₹198.78 Cr 2 Tiger Zinda Hai ₹339.16 Cr 3 War ₹318.01 Cr 4 Pathaan ₹543.09 Cr 5 Tiger 3 ₹228.79 Cr 6 War 2 ₹236. 55 Cr Total Collection ₹1918.38 Cr

S. No Movie Name India Nett Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1 Dhurandhar ₹840.20 cr 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge ₹1099.98 Cr (and counting) Total Collection ₹1940.18 Cr

The comparison clearly shows that with just 2 movies Dhurandhar franchise has outperformed the six spy thrillers by YRF. The production house is eyeing another big release, Alpha, this year. Hopefully, the movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh, will be received better at the box office.