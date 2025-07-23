'Won't Get You Into Trouble...': AR Rahman Assures Fans About Privacy After Coldplay Concert Cam Exposes 'Extramarital Affair' | Watch Video

AR Rahman is currently on his The Wonderment Tour in the US | Image: Republic

AR Rahman is currently on his Wonderment Tour in Washington, US, where he referred to the viral Coldplay concert moment between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of Human Resources Kristin Cabot that led to cheating allegations against the two and eventually led to Byron tendering his resignation from the company over "extramarital affair" rumours.

The kiss cam captured Byron and Cabot cuddling as Martin joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." Upon realising that they had been caught on camera and all eyes are on them, Byron ducked while Cabot hid her face. However, this moment went viral on social media with a meme fest ensuing. Meanwhile, at Rahman's concert, as camera panned towards the attendees, he assured those in attendance, "I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry," which left the audience in splits.

The Coldplay concert controversy has also led to many artists assuring their audiences that they should attend their shows "without fear". A debate over privacy of individuals is also raging online. Most recently, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher made it clear that he wasn't looking to uncover any illicit affairs during his band's ongoing reunion tour.

“Do we have any lovebirds in the house?” Gallagher asked the crowd at an Oasis show, as captured in a fan video, before adding, “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay, snidey f--king camera s--t."