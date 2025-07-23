Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak And Other Cast Members Celebrate As Show Completes 17 Years | Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the history of Indian television. The cast and makers of the show came together to celebrate the success of the serial as it clocked 17 years of release. The back-to-back high rating of the show and its topping the TRP charts are also said to be the reason behind the celebrations by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast gets together to celebrate

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will clock 17 years of going on air on July 28. Ahead of the big day, the cast, along with the filmmaker Asit Kummar Modi, came together for a dinner on July 22. Photos and videos of the actors with their family members at the bash are not doing the rounds on social media.

Amid rumours of their exit, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, attended the party, thus confirming his return to the show. He was accompanied by his wife, Jaymala Joshi, in the evening. The couple posed together for the paparazzi.

Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Image: Varinder Chawla

Munmun Dutta, aka Babita Ji, was also present at the bash. She showed up with her mother. The actress donned a multicoloured skirt teamed with a white shirt. Her photos and videos are now viral online. Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal Gadda, also attended the show with his wife. Shyam Pathak, who is seen as Popatlal on the show, also attended the success party.

Sonalika Joshi with her husband | Image: Varinder Chawla