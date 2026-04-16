Work In Progress: Yash's Optimism For Ramayana Reignites Hope In Fans After Ranbir Kapoor's First Look Teaser Draws Massive Criticism Over VFX

Yash is essaying the role of Raavan in the movie Ramayana, which he is also co-producing with Namit Malhotra. The movie has created ample buzz and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the grand release on Diwali, the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was unveiled by the makers on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The glimpse was not received well by netizens. Most social media users criticised it over the use of shoddy VFX. Though the brief character clip did not feature any dialogue, it featured massive backlash online. The flak even reached the makers, and Namit Malhotra had to issue an official statement assuring fans that they are taking all criticisms well.

Days after the first glimpse reveal, the star cast of the movie, along with the producer and director, Nitesh Tiwari, headed to the USA for global promotions of the project. Yash accompanied Namit Malhotra at the CinemaCon 2026 underway in LA. In a promotional interview, the actor, who is also awaiting the release of his film Toxic, addressed the initial criticism received by Ramayana.

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In an interview with Muse TV, Yash said, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals are what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch.”

Yash's hopeful attitude towards the film has ignited hope in fans as well. Netizens are now awaiting the release of other assets from the movie. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of Ramayana is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.