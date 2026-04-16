Badass Ravi Kumar OTT Release Date: Himesh Reshammiya's Film Finally Makes Streaming Debut After 14 Months, Check Details

Badass Ravi Kumar was one of the most widely discussed movies of last year. The Himesh Reshammiya starrer hit the big screens in February 2025, and since then, fans have been waiting in anticipation for its digital debut. After an unusually long wait, the movie is finally set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar on OTT?

Taking to their official social media handles, streaming platform JioHotstar announced the debut of Badass Ravi Kumar on their space. In a quiet debut, the movie was already released on the platform on April 16. The high-octane announcement left fans of the singer excited.

Actor Veer Pahariya took to the comment section of the announcement to write, “Once in a generation.” Several other comments relating to the ‘greatness’ of Himesh Reshammiya also appeared on the post. Some even joked about the movie being ‘brain rot’ and the best kind of ‘hate watch’. Some joked that the viewership of Badass Ravi Kumar might break the records of IPL and Dhurandhar streaming.



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Why was there a delay in Badass Ravi Kumar OTT premiere?

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer was touted as a homage to 80s Bollywood movies. Consequentally, it had over-the-top action sequences, goofy dialogues and cheesy music. Upon release, Badass Ravi Kumar received massive criticism and yet amassed ₹9.98 crore at the box office.



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