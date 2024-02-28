Advertisement

Yami Gautam has just seen through the release of her latest film, Article 370. The film has opened to positive reviews with its optimistic box office collections mirroring the audience response. The actress has recently opened up about what their approach was, while making the film.

Yami Gautam said she never doubted Article 370's potential to resonate with the audience



In a conversation with ANI, Yami opened up about she never doubted Article 370 - particularly with regards to getting its core message across. The film, touted to be controversial owing to its unabashed recounting of a recent keynote event in India's contemporary political history, the revocation of Article 370.

She said, "We were told that this film may not find success at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such subjects...We had full faith in the film striking the right cords and finding favour with the audience. We knew once a viewer watches the film once, his views and opinions in the matter (revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir) would change. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it."

Aditya Dhar dismisses claims of the film pushing propaganda



The same interview also saw Aditya Dhar, who has produced the film, open up about how simply watching the film once will amply establish how factually its premise has been built - far from the fictional world of propaganda.

He said, "...We just submitted ourselves to the audience and hoped for the best...To those who called our film agenda or propaganda, all we said was that they should watch the film before judging it or running it down. Abrogating Article 370 was the biggest-ever decision that an elected government at the Centre has taken since independence."